The Kebbi State Government has donated 20 million naira to members of the National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, to improve their welfare at the camp.

Governor Nasir Idris announced the donation on Saturday during a visit to the NYSC Orientation Camp, Dakingari.

Comrade Nasir Idris commended the Corpers for their orderliness, cleanliness and togetherness, which he says is reflective of the essence of establishing the scheme to strengthen Nigeria’s unity.

The Kebbi NYSC Coordinator, Bala Dabo, appreciated the level of assistance rendered by Governor Nasir Idris to the NYSC since he assumed office.