A delegation from Kebbi State, led by Commissioner for Finance Abubakar Muhammad and Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties Shafiu Zauro has visited India to engage with Kebbi State students studying in various universities.

The purpose of the visit was to assess the students’ academic progress and identify challenges they are facing.

The state government is said to have sponsors over 200 students in medical courses at Subharti University,GD Goenka University, and Kalinga University.

With the number of students distribution and graduation status 37 students are at GD Goenka University, with 10 graduating last year and the remaining set to graduate in July, 42 students are at Kalinga University, all graduating in July, 20 students are at Subharti University, expected to graduate in 2026.

All these students are said to be enrolled in Medical and Engineering courses ,as governor Nasir Idris has shown commitment to education by releasing funds and allocating scholarships since the begining of the administration.

The governor’s dedication to educational development is evident in his efforts to support Kebbi State students abroad with over 500 million naira payed as tuition fees, and 309,584,041.80 Naira being allocated for foreign scholarships to 86 students in India and Egypt kn January.

The delegation commended Governor Idris for his unwavering commitment to education and prompt payment of scholarships to students in India and other countries.