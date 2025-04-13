The Kebbi State Government has appreciated the Federal Government for its recent intervention to ease the impact of rising living costs by supplying 6,000 bags of subsidized rice to the State.

Commissioner for Special Duties, Zayyanu Aliero, commended this decision, highlighting its significance amid ongoing economic challenges.

Zayyanu urged recipients to use the rice to benefit their households, emphasizing that the initiative is part of a larger Federal plan to distribute 30,000 metric tons of milled rice across the country at reduced prices to combat food insecurity and inflation.