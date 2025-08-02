A joint security operation in Kebbi State has brought relief to families in Shanga Local Government Area, with three kidnapped victims freed and five suspected bandits apprehended in a coordinated raid on Sangara Bush. The rescue mission, carried out on Friday by the Nigerian Military, Police, Niger...

A joint security operation in Kebbi State has brought relief to families in Shanga Local Government Area, with three kidnapped victims freed and five suspected bandits apprehended in a coordinated raid on Sangara Bush.

The rescue mission, carried out on Friday by the Nigerian Military, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and local vigilantes, also saw several armed bandits killed in an intense gun battle.

Due to the combined security personnel’s high firepower, the suspected kidnappers abandoned their victims and fled into the forest, suffering fatal wounds.

The successful raid is part of renewed efforts to restore peace along the troubled Shanga–Tungan Giwa–Birnin Yauri corridore

The victims were successfully rescued on the 31st July, 2025 at about 1530hrs, and they are currently receiving treatment at a facility before being reunited with their families.

The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello M Sani has commended the bravery, commitment and professionalism displayed by the combined team of security personnel in rescuing the victims promptly and charged them to sustain the synergy amongst them, as no security outfit can do it alone.

He equally reiterated the Command’s readiness in safeguarding the lives and property of the good people of Kebbi State.

The CP called on the residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station for prompt response.