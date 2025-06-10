The return journey of Kebbi State pilgrims who participated in the 2025 Hajj in Saudi Arabia is scheduled to commence on Friday, June 13, 2025.

This announcement was made by Sani Labaran, Secretary of the Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, during the distribution of pilgrims’ luggage at the Kauran Gwandu House in Makkah, the designated center for the first and second return flights.

Labaran noted that following the successful completion of the 2025 Hajj exercise, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has slated the first batch of return flights to begin on June 13, with Kebbi State among the initial states to be airlifted back home.

“In preparation for the return flights, the Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has commenced the distribution of luggage to the pilgrims,” he said.

He further explained that luggage distribution is currently ongoing for pilgrims on the first through fourth flights.

Distribution for the fifth flight and subsequent groups will take a two-day pause before resuming.

The flight schedule is as follows:

First flight: Pilgrims from Shanga, Koko-Besse, and Suru Local Government Areas

Second flight: Pilgrims from Jega LGA, Kebbi Government Officials (KGO), and those who paid directly through the Agency

Third flight: Pilgrims from Birnin Kebbi 1 & 2, Kalgo, Gwandu, and Agency-sponsored or Government officials

Fourth flight: Pilgrims from Arewa, other Agency-sponsored pilgrims, and Government officials

Each pilgrim is entitled to carry 32 kilograms of main luggage and 8 kilograms of hand luggage, totalling 40 kilograms.