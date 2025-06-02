Chairman of the Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Alhaji Faruku Musa Yaro Enabo, on Sunday visited the various accommodation facilities provided by the state government to assess the welfare of the state’s pilgrims.

During his unscheduled visit to the “Kauran Gwandu House” in Makkah, currently housing nearly 2,200 Kebbi pilgrims, Alhaji Enabo inspected the living conditions, interacted with the pilgrims and officials, while he personally tasted the dinner being served.

He commended the pilgrims for their orderly conduct during meal distribution and urged them to sustain the happy tempo.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the inspection, the Chairman expressed satisfaction with the quality and taste of the meals, praising Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris , for his continuous immense immeasurable support in improving the welfare of pilgrims.

He noted the importance of routine monitoring to ensure the pilgrims’ comfort and commended Gov. Nasir Idris for providing additional support to enhance the Agency’s operations during Hajj.

Earlier, the Chairman had joined the pilgrims in observing the Isha’i prayer, interacted with them, and advised them to remain law-abiding and respectful to their leaders.

He urged them to exercise patience, show humility, and maintain the fear of Allah as they prepare for the key stages of Hajj at Mina, Arafat, and Makkah.

Enabo also assured the pilgrims that adequate arrangements have been made for their timely transportation to Mina, stressing that no pilgrim will be left behind or denied the opportunity to perform any of the basic Hajj rites.