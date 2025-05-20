The Committee of Friends of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has unveiled plans for a thrilling football tournament to commemorate the two-year anniversary in office of the two distinguished leaders.

The Chairman of the Committee, who is also the Kebbi State Commissioner for Works, Engr. Abdullahi Umar Muslim, made the announcement during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

Muslim explained that the tournament was initiated to celebrate the impactful leadership of Governor Nasir Idris and foster unity among the youth across Kebbi State.

“As friends of the Governor, we are organising the Tinubu/Kaura 2-Year Anniversary Football Tournament, which will feature teams from the four Emirates in Kebbi State,” he said. “Football is a powerful tool to bring young people together, and this tournament offers that opportunity.”

Governor Nasir Idris will serve as the Special Guest of Honour at the event. His younger brother, Umar Idris Buro, is the Grand Patron. Engr. Muslim is the Chairman of the committee, while the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, Muhammad Umar Tilli, acts as Secretary.

The winning team will receive a trophy and a car, while the runner-up will get a motorcycle and N500,000. The third-place team will receive N500,000, and the fourth-place team will be awarded N300,000. Additional individual awards include N100,000 each for the highest goal scorer, best goalkeeper, and Man of the Match.

According to Secretary of the Committee, Muhammad Umar Tilli, the tournament will kick off on May 25, 2025, with a match between Gwandu and Zuru Emirates at the FIFA-standard stadium in Goru, near Birnin Kebbi. Argungu and Yauri Emirates will face off on May 26. The third-place match will be held on May 27, followed by the final on May 28.

“This competition is not just about winning; it’s a celebration of good governance by President Tinubu and Governor Nasir Idris,” Tilli said.

He also noted that all participants will be provided with free accommodation and meals. In addition, a special N500,000 prize will be awarded to the most disciplined supporters’ group, courtesy of Commissioner Muslim.