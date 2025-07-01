Kebbi State is set to welcome a team of Brazilian football experts to help revive its long-standing Football Academy, with the aim of discovering young talents and developing the game across the state.

Governor Nasir Idris has given a directive to resuscitate the Kebbi Football Academy under the guidance of seasoned professionals from Brazil — a country globally renowned for its football excellence.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Nura Bala Fingila, during the final of the ‘Kauran Gwandu Football Tournament’ held on Sunday evening in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the Commissioner, “The Brazilians will come to Kebbi State to scout for talents and to further develop the Kebbi United Football Club. In addition, Governor Idris has directed the Ministry to conduct an assessment of all football pitches across the state to identify those in need of upgrades and renovation.”

He expressed appreciation to the Commissioner for Information and Culture,Yakubu Ahmed Birnin Kebbi, for initiating the tournament which aims to engage the youth productively.

“Football today goes beyond just being a game — it fosters unity, promotes social cohesion, strengthens community relations, and creates economic opportunities. This administration remains committed to supporting sports activities that develop both the mental and physical abilities of our youths,” Fingila added.

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmed Birnin Kebbi, who initiated the tournament, shared plans to form a state football team from outstanding players who competed in the tournament.

“My goal is to assemble a formidable team from players of the six clubs that participated, to represent Kebbi within and outside the state. The true essence of this competition is not about who wins or loses, but about promoting brotherhood among our youths. Every participant is a winner,” Yakubu said.

The Guest of Honour, Rector of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic Birnin Kebbi, Dr. Usman Tunga, commended the organisers and charged them to build a strong football team capable of competing at both state and national levels.

“This competition brings our children together, fostering greater understanding and social cohesion. It also provides a valuable platform for talent discovery and contributes to the overall wellbeing of our youths,” Dr. Tunga remarked.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee, Dr. Haruna Sani, emphasised that the tournament was purely for social interaction and unity, free from any political motives.

In the final match, Yahaya Member FC emerged champions after defeating Ibrahim Sakaba United 2-1 to lift the trophy. Cash and material gifts were presented to the runners-up and other participating teams to recognise their efforts and encourage further participation in future competitions.