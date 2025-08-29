Kebbi State has marked its 34th anniversary with a special prayer session for peace, unity, and development. The event, held in Birnin Kebbi was organised by the Khadimul-Islam Organisation in collaboration with the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The session featured the completion of Qur’an reci...

Kebbi State has marked its 34th anniversary with a special prayer session for peace, unity, and development. The event, held in Birnin Kebbi was organised by the Khadimul-Islam Organisation in collaboration with the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The session featured the completion of Qur’an recitation, with 31 memorizers present, attended by prominent Islamic scholars from across the state.

Notable clerics who led prayers included Sheikh Aliyu Ladda Bunza, Sheikh Sani Birnin Tudu , Khalifa Sheikh Usman Mukhtar, Sheikh Mukhtar Abdullahi Wali and Sheikh Abdurrahman Isah Jega.

The clerics offered prayers for peace, security, good harvests, and divine guidance for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Nasir Idris to govern successfully.

Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Sani Aliyu, commended Governor Idris for creating the Ministry of Religious Affairs as promised during his campaign, to promote moral values and unity.

Chairman of the Organising Committee, Abubakar Mohammed said the programme was aimed at seeking God’s intervention in security challenges facing the state and the country.

He applauded Governor Idris for developmental projects and efforts to restore peace in Kebbi South and parts of the North.

In his remarks, Governor Nasir Idris appreciated the organisers, describing prayers as the best way to celebrate the state’s anniversary.

“I have done a lot within this short time, and I will continue to do my best to leave a lasting legacy,” he said.

The Governor highlighted key achievements of his administration, including construction and renovation of schools and healthcare centres, distribution of free fertilisers and food items, provision of security vehicles to security agencies and recruitment of more vigilantes to enhance security across the state.

The event concluded with Qur’an recitation and special supplications for peace and stability in Kebbi and Nigeria.