Kebbi State Government has entered into a strategic partnership with First Bank of Nigeria Plc to accelerate industrialization and stimulate economic development across critical sectors of the state.

Governor Nasir Idris made this known during a courtesy visit by First Bank’s Managing Director, Mr. Olesegun Olabiyesu, to the Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

Governor Idris pointed out that Kebbi State is open to investors and remain committed to initiatives that improve the welfare of our people in implementing key developmental projects.

Governor Idris highlighted ongoing transformations under his administration, particularly in Birnin Kebbi, and praised First Bank’s contribution to the development of the WACOT Rice Mill in Argungu—a landmark agricultural investment in the state.

Mr. Olesegun Olabiyesu, in his remarks, emphasized that the bank’s visit was aimed at cementing its development-focused partnership with the state.

He acknowledged the enabling role of government in providing approvals, infrastructure, and employment opportunities, stressing that First Bank is prepared to pursue joint ventures with Kebbi State.

Mr. Olabiyesu revealed that foreign partners of the bank would soon visit Kebbi to explore investment opportunities in the solid minerals sector.

He also identified additional areas for collaboration, including the development of a textile industry, road and water infrastructure, and solar power projects.