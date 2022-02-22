Kebbi Governor, Atiku Bagudu, declines comment after APC Governors meeting

The meeting of the All Progressives Congress Governors’ Forum has ended with the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu declining to speak on the time table released by the party’s extraordinary national convention planning committee on its national convention.

He said the forum will be meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday to further deliberate on the national convention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other issues discussed by the forum according to Governor Bagudu include the just concluded FCT Council elections, the Osun primaries among others.