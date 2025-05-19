The Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, has approved the appointment of 21 new Secretaries for local government councils across the State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday in Birnin Kebbi by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Idris.

According to the statement, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida, formally announced the appointments in a letter addressed to the new appointees.

The newly appointed secretaries include: Muhammad Aliero (Aliero LGA), Zainab Kangiwa (Arewa), Lawali Target (Argungu), Dallatu Muhammad (NUT), Augie Mohammed Gawamba (Bagudo), Ahmed Zauro (Birnin Kebbi), Mohammed Umar Bunza (Bunza), Abdulkadir Kamba (Dandi), Rabi’u Bena (Danko Wasagu), Aliyu Abubakar (Fakai)

Aliyu Dalijan (Gwandu), Sabi’u Jandutse (Jega), Umar Sama’ila (Kalgo), Suleiman Koko (Besse), Buhari Bawa (Maiyama), Aliyu Libata (Ngaski).

Aliyu Diri (Sakaba), Aminiu Arzuka (Shanga), Abdullahi Kwakware (Suru), Nasiru Dantani (Yauri), AbdurRahman Manga (Zuru).

The SSG urged the new secretaries to demonstrate dedication and professionalism in their roles, contributing meaningfully to the progress of the current administration and the state as a whole.