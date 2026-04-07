Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Usman Zuru, describing his death as a “tragic and monumental loss” to both the state and the nation. The late Speaker who was born on…...

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Usman Zuru, describing his death as a “tragic and monumental loss” to both the state and the nation.

The late Speaker who was born on 5th April 1970, died on Monday, 6th April 2026, in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt, where he had been receiving treatment for a prolonged illness.

His death was confirmed by the Clerk of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Suleiman Shamaki.

In a condolence message, Governor Idris described Zuru as “a trusted ally, a committed lawmaker, and an outstanding leader whose devotion to duty, humility, wisdom, and dedication to the service of Kebbi State distinguished him as a true patriot.”

The Governor highlighted Zuru’s role as a stabilising force in the state legislature, calling him “a pillar of legislative stability and democratic governance” and “a dependable partner in advancing the development of Kebbi State.”

Governor Idris added that Zuru’s “calm disposition, maturity in handling state affairs, and unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of Kebbi” would leave a lasting impression on the people. He also praised the late Speaker’s integrity, loyalty, and legacy of selfless public service.

“The death of Rt. Hon. Muhammad Usman Zuru has created a painful vacuum in the leadership of the state,” Idris said, lamenting that his experience and counsel were most needed at this critical time.

He described the loss as not only personal but also a blow to the State House of Assembly, the political class, and all who knew and worked with him.

Governor Idris prayed for Allah’s mercy on the deceased and for strength for his family, the Kebbi State House of Assembly, the people of Zuru Emirate, and all citizens of Kebbi State to bear the loss.