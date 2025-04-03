Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris has confirmed the commercial viability of oil exploration in the state, highlighting its abundant mineral resources, including petroleum.

This declaration occurred during a reception in Birnin Kebbi honouring Alhaji Abubakar Mallam Shettima, the newly appointed Managing Director of Rima River Basin Development Authority.

Governor Idris emphasized his administration’s commitment to harnessing these natural resources for economic development.

He reiterated the focus on agricultural support, pledging ongoing provision of free fertilizer, farming inputs, and improved seeds to enhance farmer productivity.

Additionally, the governor expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the appointment of Alhaji Abubakar Gari-Mallam as the new Managing Director of the Sokoto River Basin Development Authority.

He commended the president for fulfilling his promise to appoint a Kebbi indigene to this key position.

In response, Gari-Mallam thanked the governor for his support and vowed to diligently serve the people of Kebbi State.

He expressed his commitment to advancing the authority’s goals and solicited prayers for effective leadership