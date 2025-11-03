The wife of Kebbi State Governor, Hajiya Nafisa Nasir Idris, has launched a new free Rural Emergency and Maternal Transport Programme, aimed at improving access to healthcare for women and children across rural communities in the state. Speaking during the official flag-off ceremony at the General H...

The wife of Kebbi State Governor, Hajiya Nafisa Nasir Idris, has launched a new free Rural Emergency and Maternal Transport Programme, aimed at improving access to healthcare for women and children across rural communities in the state.

Speaking during the official flag-off ceremony at the General Hospital, Argungu, Hajiya Nafisa unveiled six fully equipped ambulances designated for the programme. She explained that the initiative is designed to ensure that pregnant women and children in rural areas can easily reach health facilities in cases of emergency or for routine medical care.

She urged women to take full advantage of the programme by visiting hospitals whenever necessary, emphasizing that the initiative includes the active participation of members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to ensure smooth operations.

Commending Governor Nasir Idris for his continued support for maternal and child health, particularly the distribution of delivery kits to expectant mothers, Hajiya Nafisa encouraged husbands to support their wives by allowing and motivating them to attend antenatal sessions and seek timely medical attention.

She also appealed to residents of Argungu Local Government to continue supporting the administration of Governor Nasir Idris, noting that such backing would enable the government to deliver more developmental projects to the people.

In their goodwill messages, the Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Sama’ila Yakubu, and the Chairman of Argungu Local Government, Alhaji Aliyu Sani, praised the governor’s wife for initiating the Rural Emergency and Maternal Transport Programme, describing it as a significant step toward improving healthcare access in rural communities.

They highlighted the achievements of the present administration in key sectors such as healthcare delivery, education, agriculture, and road infrastructure, stressing that these efforts have positively impacted the lives of Kebbi residents.

Other dignitaries present at the event, including Lawal Kangiwa and a representative of the World Health Organization (WHO), commended the initiative and reaffirmed their commitment to partnering with the state government in improving the health and wellbeing of mothers and children in Kebbi State