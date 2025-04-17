The Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, has admonished students preparing to study in universities across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to be worthy ambassadors of the State and Nigeria.

Representing Governor Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, the Deputy Governor gave the charge on Tuesday at the commencement of a screening exercise and capacity-building workshop in Birnin Kebbi.

Organized by the State Ministry for Religious Affairs, the Programme is designed to screen 70 students for university admission to pursue both conventional and religious degree courses under the Saudi Arabian scholarship scheme.

“This is a rare opportunity, Tafida advised.

He prayed for the students’ success and urged them to adhere strictly to the guidelines of the programme, to make the best use of it,and conduct yourselves in a manner that brings pride to Kebbi State and the entire nation.

Senator Tafida commended the Saudi Government for its collaboration with Kebbi State, and expressed appreciation to the facilitators from Riyadh for their commitment.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the State Government , Yakubu Bala Tafida, delivered goodwill message to the students for success, offering prayers for their safe journey and excellence in academic pursuits.

The Head of the Saudi delegation, Dr. AbdulRahman Essa’udi, said he has accumulated more than 11 years of experience in facilitating students’ admission into Saudi universities.

He affirmed preparedness to guide Kebbi students through the application processes..

Earlier at a news briefing, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Affairs, Engr. Imrana Ibn Usman, announced that the Kebbi State Government would shoulder the cost of transportation of the students to Saudi Arabia, while the Saudi Government would take responsibility for their education and welfare.

Present at the event were the former Head of Service Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena, Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Arc. Sani Aliyu, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Affairs, Engr. Imrana Ibn Usman, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, among others.