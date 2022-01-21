Kano vows to secure justice for Hanifa

Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has assured that government would continue to meticulously monitor and ensure the prosecution of anyone found culpable in the kidnap and murder of Hanifa Abubakar, an innocent five-year-old pupil at Kwanar Dakata in Nassarawa local government area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the the state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba.

Advertisement

The governor said already measures taken in the matter include the indifinite closure and withdrawal of the operational license of the school where the child was allegedly said to have been gruesomely murdered.

He said government is terribly disturbed that people entrusted with the care of children only turn out to be their murderers.

Advertisement

Ganduje added that government has been in touch with the family of the child and would remain so until justice prevail in the case to serve as deterrent to others.

The governor, who commended security agencies in the state for the prompt action that led to the arrest of those allegedly involved, stated that while investigation is ongoing, government will meticulously follow the case to its logical conclusion.

Advertisement

He also commended the international community, human rights-based organizations and well-meaning Nigerians for their concern in the matter.

Ganduje also assured security agencies of government’s support in carrying out their duties of ensuring that Kano maintains its relative peace.