The Kano State Joint Task Force Committee on Peace Restoration and Youth Rehabilitation has arrested 53 suspected thugs and drug dealers in Yakasai, Kofar Mata, Zango, Zage, Zanzado, Rimi Market, Shahuchi Park, Kano Line, Sharada, Ja’en, Dan Agundi and neighboring areas.

Apart from the arrest, the committee also recovered three (3) Parcels, fifty (50) wraps and other large quantity of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa (Wiwi)

It also recovered two (2) Codeine syrup, two (2) tubes of rubber solution, one (1) gallon of suck and die, and one hundred and five (105) pieces of suspected exol tablets.

iii. Five (5) cutlasses

iv. Two (2) scissors

v. Two (2) clubs (Gora)

vi. Bulk of suspected charms.

The Task Force also recovered substantial quantities of cannabis sativa at some notorious drug joint in Zanzado, where the larger quantity of the substance was found.

Additionally, a delivery vehicle and five (5) cattle suspected to belong to an infamous drug dealer, were also seized at this location.

According to a statement by the Committee’s PRO, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya,l all the suspects arrested would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

The Kano State Joint Task Force Committee says it remains steadfast and resolute in its mission to create a safer, drug-free and peaceful environment for the benefit of all the inhabitants in the State.