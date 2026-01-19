A civil society group, the Youth Society for the Prevention of Infectious Diseases and Social Vices (YOSPIS), has condemned the killing of a woman and her six children in Dorayi, Kano State, describing the incident as “barbaric” and a grave violation of human life....

In a statement signed by the Executive Director of YOSPIS, Zainab Nasir Ahmad at the weekend, said the attack was “deeply disturbing” and called on authorities to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

YOSPIS also expressed condolences to the bereaved family and the Dorayi community, noting that the incident had shaken public conscience and highlighted rising violence in society.

The group commended the Kano State Police Command for the swift arrest of suspects and urged a thorough, transparent, and expedited investigation.

“Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done, to restore public confidence and serve as a deterrent,” the statement read.

Beyond the immediate crime, YOSPIS linked violent acts in the state to the growing problem of drug abuse, warning that substance dependence fuels aggression and destroys families and communities.

The organisation called on the Kano State Government, security agencies, community and religious leaders, parents, and civil society groups to intensify efforts against drug abuse through prevention, rehabilitation, youth empowerment, and community-based interventions.

“Fighting drugs is not optional; it is essential to securing lives and restoring social order,” YOSPIS added,stressing that violence against women and children must never be tolerated.