‎The Kano State Government has secured landmark investments in renewable energy through the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with two leading renewable energy companies — Tricell Solar Solutions and IRS Green Energy Limited.

‎This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Wednesday.

‎The agreements, signed in collaboration with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) for technical advisory and coordination support, were formalized during the Nigeria Renewable Energy Innovation Forum (NERIF) 2025, held on Tuesday in Abuja.

‎Representing the Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, at the signing ceremony, the Director General of Kan-Invest, Nazir Halliru, said the investments mark a major step in the government’s ongoing efforts to expand access to clean and affordable energy, promote local manufacturing, and create job opportunities for the people of Kano State.

‎Under the new arrangements, IRS Green Energy Limited will establish a solar panel manufacturing plant with an annual capacity of 600MW, while Tricell Solar Solutions will set up another with 500MW capacity, making Kano a regional hub for renewable energy production and green industrialization.

‎The forum was declared open by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, while the Managing Director/CEO of the Rural Electrification Agency, Abba Aliyu, reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to partnering with state governments to drive Nigeria’s renewable energy ambitions through policy continuity, investor confidence, and coordinated development efforts.

‎The Kano State Government expressed appreciation to the REA and its private sector partners for their confidence in Kano, pledging continued collaboration and a favorable investment climate to ensure successful implementation.

‎With this development, Kano State is positioning itself as a renewable energy and green manufacturing hub in West Africa, driving progress, prosperity, and sustainability for generations to come.

