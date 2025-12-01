The Kano State Government has dismissed rumours of an impending security crisis in the state, assuring residents that the state remains safe, stable and fully under control. In a Monday statement signed by Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, the Director-General, Media and Publicity, the government stated that no ...

The Kano State Government has dismissed rumours of an impending security crisis in the state, assuring residents that the state remains safe, stable and fully under control.

In a Monday statement signed by Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, the Director-General, Media and Publicity, the government stated that no credible intelligence suggests any imminent threat to public peace.

The clarification followed a State Security Council meeting held on Sunday, with all security chiefs in attendance, where Governor Abba Yusuf received a comprehensive briefing on statewide security operations.

The statement reads, “There is no valid or actionable information pointing to any significant security risk in Kano,” stressing that the circulating claims were false, sensational and deliberately crafted to cause panic.

The government condemned what it described as a growing trend of fake security alerts, warning individuals behind such posts to desist or face legal consequences.

The statement further revealed that the state has intensified coordination with security intelligence services, law enforcement agencies and community structures, with surveillance heightened in all parts of Kano.

It added, “Security formations have been briefed, strategically deployed and are working around the clock to neutralise any potential breach.

“Every part of Kano is under active surveillance, supported by a robust security architecture.”

Residents were urged to remain calm, go about their normal activities, and use social media responsibly.

The statement also reaffirmed Governor Yusuf’s administration’s commitment to strengthening intelligence gathering, enhancing inter-agency collaboration, and deploying advanced security mechanisms to keep the state safe.

“Kano will not succumb to fear, misinformation or attempts to destabilise its peace.

“The government remains fully committed to protecting lives and property,” the statement concluded.