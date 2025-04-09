Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has ordered the immediate release of N3.8 billion to settle outstanding gratuities, death benefits, and pension arrears—addressing long-standing pleas from retirees and families of deceased civil servants.

The decision, taken on compassionate grounds, comes as the government intensifies a verification exercise to eliminate ghost pensioners and prevent fraud.

Governor Sani also assured pensioners of uninterrupted monthly payments, emphasizing his administration’s commitment to their welfare.

Since taking office in May 2023, his government has now paid a total of N6.6 billion in pension-related benefits

. The governor thanked retirees for their patience, urging cooperation to ensure a smooth and transparent process.