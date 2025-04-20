The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested six suspected kidnappers and seized four improvised AK-47 rifles in recent operations.

In a statement Police spokesperson DSP Mansir Hassan confirmed the arrests.

On Thursday afternoon, acting on credible intelligence, officers raided a hideout in Gida Abe, Kaduna, arresting 30-year-old Isa Ibrahim.

During interrogation, Ibrahim admitted to being part of a kidnapping gang previously active in Kwara State.

He revealed that after his accomplices were arrested in Kwara, he relocated to Kaduna to form a new gang.

Later that same day, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Saminaka received a tip-off about two suspected bandits in Lamido village, Lere LGA.

Both suspects were apprehended and confessed to involvement in multiple kidnappings in the area.

In a separate operation on Friday evening, the DPO of Ikara Division arrested two alleged gun runners—Bajo Badun (from Jos, Plateau State) and Magaji Abdullahi (from Kano State)—who were found carrying two improvised AK-47 rifles.

All suspects remain in custody and are cooperating with investigators, providing key information to aid further inquiries.