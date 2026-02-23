The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Monday received a bill proposing an allocation of N150.12 billion to the state’s 23 local government councils for the 2026 fiscal year. The bill, if approved, would fund the operations and programmes of the councils through December 31, 2026. During plenary, M...

The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Monday received a bill proposing an allocation of N150.12 billion to the state’s 23 local government councils for the 2026 fiscal year.

The bill, if approved, would fund the operations and programmes of the councils through December 31, 2026.

During plenary, Mahmud Lawal, representing Zaria City, moved that the bill be referred to the appropriate committee for detailed scrutiny, a motion seconded by Danlami Stingo.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation and Implementation, Yunusa Shehu-Pambeguwa, told newsmen that the proposed budget was designed to cover programmes and operational needs across all 23 councils.

He explained that the next step would involve drafting a budget defence and preparing a timetable for the defence exercise, which would then be transmitted to the Ministry for Local Government and subsequently to the individual councils.

“The process will be expedited in view of time constraints and the approaching pilgrimage period,” Shehu-Pambeguwa added.

The committee chairman assured that the assembly would carefully examine the estimates to ensure they reflect the needs and priorities of residents.

“As representatives of the people, lawmakers will ensure the budget aligns with constituents’ interests, and citizens must hold their local government chairmen accountable after its passage,” he said.

Shehu-Pambeguwa also pledged that the House would intensify its oversight functions to guarantee effective implementation of the approved budget, signaling a proactive approach to monitoring local government expenditures.