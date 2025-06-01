The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, National Judicial Council chapter has distanced itself from the proposed strike organised by the national body.

The National Headquarters of JUSUN in a circular asked its members at the Federal Judiciary level, to proceed with an industrial action on 2nd June 2025.

The action is to protest the non-payment of five months’ arrears of wage award, the non-implementation of the N70,000 national minimum wage, and the non-implementation of the 25% to 35% salary increase.

However, the JUSUN NJC chapter has asked its members to not participate in the action.

This is to allow the relevant stakeholders to engage the necessary authorities to ensure that the Accountant General of the Federation releases the Statutory Allocations to the Judiciary based on the 2025 Appropriation in which the arrears Wage Award, minimum wage and the 25% to 35% salary increase have been captured.