The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has appointed Senator Mao Ohuabunwa as Chairman of its Board of Trustees (BoT).

Hon. Isah Dansidi was named Secretary of the factional board.

The appointments, which replace Senator Adolphus Wabara and Senator Ahmed Makarfi, were announced during the board’s inauguration by the factional Acting National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, on Friday in Abuja.

A communiqué issued after the event explained that Wabara and Makarfi were relieved of their positions “in the interest of neutrality, integrity, and moral authority.”

According to the statement jointly signed by Ohuabunwa and Dansidi, “The Board noted that the immediate past BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, and Secretary, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, having publicly taken positions in the ongoing intra-party crisis, can no longer continue to serve in their previous capacities in order to preserve the neutrality, integrity, and moral authority of the BoT.

“Accordingly, the Board unanimously approved the election of Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, who, like Senator Adolphus Wabara, hails from the South, and Hon. Isah Dansidi, who, like Senator Ahmed Makarfi, hails from the North, as the Chairman and Secretary of the newly constituted Board of Trustees respectively.”

The communiqué also expressed gratitude to the outgoing BoT members for their service to the party and wished them success in their future endeavours.

The board commended party stakeholders for their steadfastness and continued confidence in the PDP despite internal challenges. It urged members to uphold maturity, mutual respect, and unity in advancing the party’s progress.

Reaffirming its commitment to reconciliation, inclusiveness, and institutional stability, the BoT emphasized that peace and cooperation remain the foundation for the PDP’s collective advancement.

“The Board affirms that only through adherence to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, the INEC Guidelines, the Party’s Constitution, and mutual respect can the PDP continue to serve as the true custodian of Nigeria’s democratic ideals,” the communiqué stated.