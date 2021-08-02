Ogun state governor, Dapo Aboodun today, on Monday lost his father, Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, at age of 89 after a brief illness.

Dr Abiodun, a devout Christian, is survived by his wife, Mrs Victoria Abiodun, many children (amongst them the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR), grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family members.

A statement by the Family today in Iperu-Remo said the deceased, an Educationist, worked as a school teacher for many years across the old Western State and was fondly called “Baba Teacher”. That was due to his dedication to duty of imparting knowledge and inculcating the right values in his students.

Meanwhile, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has condoled with governor Dapo Abiodun, over the demise of his father.

The Governor also extended his condolences to the Abiodun extended family, the people of Iperu-Remo and Ogun State as whole, noting that the Patriarch’s life was worthy of celebration

Governor Bello’s message was detailed in a Press Statement on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu.

He noted that the late patriarch was a devout Christian who cultivated good virtues in his children while he spent most of his years as an educationist, working as a teacher across the old Western State.