The Federal Government has announced the launch of a new technology challenge for young Nigerian citizens interested in science, engineering manufacturing, tagged “Innovate NAIJA challenge”.

This will be a platform for young tech innovators to showcase their products and innovations while also winning cash prizes.

The aim is to celebrate Nigeria’s brightest minds in science, engineering and manufacturing.

The top innovators will compete for the top prize of 100 million naira.

The challenge is powered by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure in collaboration with Afrilabs, and it will go on till the grand finale in February 2026.

https://naseni.gov.ng/