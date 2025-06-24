Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar is at risk of losing his position as second-in-command to the Lamido of Adamawa.

Atiku, who holds the revered traditional title of Waziri Adamawa, has reportedly been affected by a new directive issued by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, according to a circular released by the Adamawa State Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The circular, signed by Adama Felicity, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, and made available to TVC News, states that non-indigenes cannot hold traditional titles outside their native domains.

According to the circular, Governor Fintiri has directed that all members of kingmakers’ councils must be indigenes of the following areas: Yola South, Yola North, Mayo-Belwa, Song, and Zumo District. Similarly, members of the Mubi Emirate Council must be indigenes of either Mubi North or Mubi South.

Political observers believe that this directive could strip the former Vice President—who hails from Jada Local Government Area—of his title as Waziri Adamawa, as he is not considered an indigene of the areas specified.