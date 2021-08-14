The Niger State Police Command has confirmed the release of the abducted All Progressives Congress (APC) Zone ‘C’ Chairman, Aminu Musa Bobi.

Bobi was abducted last week by gunmen on his way to the farm along Ukuru road in Bobi district area of Mariga local government area.

Niger Police spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun said the Police mobilised a joint manhunt for the abductors, which led to his release due to the pressure on his abductors.

It said the APC chairman has been taken to the General Hospital, Kontagora for medical attention.

He said: “The Command mobilised a joint Police, army and vigilante team to the area for manhunt of the gunmen.

* The abducted chairman was released by the abductors on 13/08/2021 at about 1530hrs and resurfaced around Igwama forest, Bobi district area of Mariga local government area of the state.