Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered, Favour Kanu, a sister in-law to the self acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to vacate the courtroom at the resnption of his trial in Abuja.

Justice Omotosho made the order barring Favour from witnessing further proceedings after finding out that she recorded the court’s proceedings and published it on her social media platform.

The judge, who barred her from three subsequent sittings of the court, said he would have cited her for contempt of court, but for the appeals from the defence lawyer, Kanu Agabi.

Before handing out his decision, the judge invited Favour, said to be the wife of Nnamdi Kanu ‘s brother, to the front of the court and asked her what informed her action.

Favour said she was streaming what was happening in the court live, but did not know that the judge was still sitting.

She apologised and promised not to do same again.