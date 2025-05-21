A joint security team comprising officers of the Nigeria Police and Anambra State Vigilante has continued its coordinated offensive across the state’s three senatorial districts, recording significant breakthroughs in Anambra South.

During a recent operation in Oko community and surrounding areas, six suspects were arrested in connection with armed robbery and vandalism.

The operatives also launched a manhunt for a notorious cultist and gunrunner known as Kiss Me, who is believed to be terrorizing the area.

On the evening of May 19, 2025, two suspects—25-year-old Anagor Chinedu and 23-year-old Anagor Rapuluchukwu—were apprehended at Ifite village, Oko.

One English Beretta pistol was recovered during the arrest.

The suspects confessed to being members of the Beggars’ Confraternity and identified Kiss Me as their armourer.

Security operatives have since initiated efforts to dislodge the criminal network.

In a separate incident, the security team responded to a distress call reporting vandalism at the Federal Polytechnic Oko’s permanent site.

Four individuals—Chukwuka Usulor, Chukwuemeka Michael, Ikenna Oke, and Ebuka Okeke—were caught in the act and arrested. Recovered from them were assorted lengths of electric cables.

The Anambra State Command reiterated its commitment to sustaining pressure on criminal elements and ensuring public safety across all communities.