Akure is set to host a major cultural event as Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has identified Ondo State as an emerging hub for cultural tourism, ahead of the Sir Demola Suzi Live in Concert scheduled for Sunday, December 21, 2025, at The Dome, International Event Centre, Akure.

Ibrahim who represents Ondo South said Ondo’s cultural depth and growing infrastructure position the State to attract cultural tourists and creative investments.

“Ondo State has the heritage, hospitality and audience to become a major cultural tourism destination,” he said. “Events like this demonstrate that culture can drive tourism and economic activity beyond our traditional commercial centres.”

The senator noted that promoting indigenous music remains critical to preserving Nigeria’s cultural identity while creating value for the creative economy.

“Highlife, Afro-Juju, Tùngbá and Àpàlà are not just sounds; they are cultural assets,” Ibrahim said. “When we showcase them properly, we strengthen national identity and expand our tourism appeal.”

The concert, which will feature a red-carpet reception before the main performance, is expected to attract dignitaries, creatives and culture enthusiasts from across the country.

Ibrahim stressed the importance of decentralising cultural activities to ensure inclusive growth across states.”Culture should not be limited to a few cities,” he said.

“When states like Ondo host premium cultural events, local businesses benefit and new tourism narratives emerge.”

Headlined by renowned musician Sir Demola Suzi, the event is expected to blend traditional rhythms with refined contemporary performance, reinforcing the relevance of indigenous music in modern entertainment.

Stakeholders in the arts and tourism sectors believe the concert will boost hospitality and visitor traffic in Akure, while strengthening Ondo State’s profile on Nigeria’s cultural tourism map.

As anticipation builds, the event is being positioned as a strategic cultural showcase, highlighting Ondo’s growing role in Nigeria’s creative and tourism economy.