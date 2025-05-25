Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi, is leading a high-level delegation to India as part of efforts to modernise agriculture and boost food security in the state.

The two-week trade and investment mission aims to attract new technology and investment into key areas of agriculture including dairy, livestock, seed technology and agri-tech innovation.

The delegation includes senior government officials and technical experts from the Ministry of Agriculture, Jigawa Research Institute, and the Farmers and Herdsmen Management Board.

While in India, the team is expected to meet with leading agricultural institutions and businesses across Gujarat, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

They will explore partnership opportunities in Dairy value chain modernisation, through visits to Amul Dairy Cooperative and the National Dairy Development Board.

Livestock development, including breeding and feed innovation.

Seed technology and mechanised farming, with companies such as Nuziveedu Seeds and Corntech.

Aquaculture and poultry production, with emphasis on smallholder participation.

The mission is expected to result in technical agreements, pilot projects, training programmes for farmers and extension workers, and potential investment pledges from Indian agribusiness firms.

Governor Namadi said the visit was a strategic move to boost productivity, tackle unemployment, and strengthen food security in line with national priorities.

The visit supports Nigeria’s wider goals of transforming its agricultural sector through innovation and international collaboration.