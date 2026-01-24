The Jigawa State Government has announced plans to build 27 Basic Education Office Complexes across the state and has distributed 27 official vehicles to newly appointed education secretaries, one for each local government area. Governor Umar Namadi made the announcement during the presentation of v...

The Jigawa State Government has announced plans to build 27 Basic Education Office Complexes across the state and has distributed 27 official vehicles to newly appointed education secretaries, one for each local government area.

Governor Umar Namadi made the announcement during the presentation of vehicles in Dutse, saying the move is part of ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening basic education and securing the future of Jigawa’s children.

According to the governor, each office complex will bring key education agencies under one roof, including the Local Government Education Secretaries, Tsangaya Board staff, Nomadic Education officers, and Adult Education officials.

He said this structure will improve coordination, accountability, and service delivery at the grassroots.

Governor Namadi stressed that basic education remains the backbone of development, adding that the administration is determined to reduce the number of out-of-school children and improve learning outcomes across the state.

In the 2026 Appropriation Bill, the Jigawa State Government allocated ₦48.42 billion to basic education and ₦52.3 billion to post-basic education, underlining education as a top priority alongside healthcare.

The Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) commended the government’s commitment, noting that the education secretaries have been given clear performance targets to drive results at the local government level.

With increased funding, new infrastructure, and stronger supervision at the grassroots, Jigawa State says it is positioning its education sector for sustainable growth, aimed at delivering quality education and long-term national development.