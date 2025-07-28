The Jigawa State Government has paid over N1.5bn in retirement and death benefits to 569 former workers under the Contributory Pension Scheme....

The Jigawa State Government has paid over N1.5bn in retirement and death benefits to 569 former workers under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The State Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Muhammad Dagaceri, described the scheme as one of the best in Nigeria, adding that more than 20 states have visited Jigawa to study its model.

He commended Governor Umar Namadi for sustaining the scheme, saying the administration remains committed to the welfare of workers, both in service and in retirement.

The Executive Secretary of the Pension Board, Dr Binyaminu Shitu Aminu, said the total amount disbursed was N1,505,449,327.78.

He said the funds were allocated as follows:

N875.6m to retirees from state service

N355m to local government retirees

N274.8m to beneficiaries from Local Education Authorities (LEAs)

The payments cover retirement benefits, death benefits, and outstanding death pension balances.

Dr Aminu said the board remains committed to paying monthly pensions in the first week of each month, in line with the state’s policy on timely entitlements.

Jigawa’s contributory pension scheme has been praised nationally for its efficiency and transparency.