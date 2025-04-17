Jigawa State Government says it will allocate 500 hectares of land to the Federal University Dutse to support agricultural research and demonstration farming.

Governor Umar Namadi said this in Dutse while receiving the university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Shuaibu Abdurrashid.

The governor said the state is open to partnerships that promote research, agriculture, and development.

He directed the Jigawa Research Institute to collaborate with the university in implementing modern agricultural practices.

He added that agriculture remains central to Jigawa’s development goals and is key to achieving national food security.

Earlier, Professor Abdurrashid had requested the land on behalf of the university to support practical training and innovation in farming.

He also offered prayers for the late mother of the governor during the visit.

The proposed partnership is expected to strengthen Jigawa’s role in agricultural innovation and help address food security challenges across Nigeria.