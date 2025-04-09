Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State, Called on international partners to support his government’s push to transform agriculture in the State.

At a high-level meeting in Abuja, the governor met with investors from China, including SINOMACH, YTO Group, and China CAMC Engineering.

Also present were officials from the Federal Government’s National Agricultural Development Fund.

Governor Namadi outlined a series of major projects aimed at boosting food production and creating jobs.

These include an organic fertiliser plant, a tractor assembly facility, and the development of over 6,000 hectares of irrigable land in the Hadejia wetlands.

There are also plans for a modern slaughterhouse, a commodity exchange system, and an agricultural transformation agency to promote innovation and farmer support.

The governor says Jigawa is ready for investment, with 80 percent of its land suitable for farming and a strong focus on mechanisation.

Since taking office, the state government says it has trained over 700 equipment operators, imported new machinery, and created service centres across all constituencies.

Speaking at the meeting, the Vice President of SINOMACH, Li Xiaoyu, said Jigawa’s approach could serve as a model for other states in Nigeria.

The talks build on earlier engagements in China and form part of Jigawa’s wider plan to become a hub for agribusiness and agro-industrial growth.