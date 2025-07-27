Police in Jigawa State have seized a large quantity of illicit drugs and arrested eight suspects during coordinated raids targeting criminal hideouts in the state....

Police in Jigawa State have seized a large quantity of illicit drugs and arrested eight suspects during coordinated raids targeting criminal hideouts in the state.

The crackdown, carried out following intelligence-led operations by officers from Hadejia and Shuwarin Divisions.

Among those arrested was Isah Mohd, picked up at a known drug hub in Kabarin Mai Tumbi, Hadejia.

Items recovered from him include:

239 sachets of rubber solution

1,000 tablets of D5

2,000 tablets of Exol

260 capsules of Tramadol

129 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis

A motorcycle believed to be stolen

Seven others were arrested in follow-up operations.

They were named as Christiana Ngiou and Onah Somto of Shagari Quarters, and Mustapha Dauda, Rabiu Usman, Kabiru Saidu, Hafizu Jibrin, and Ibrahim Musa, all of Shuwarin town.

Police say the suspects have confessed and will face prosecution.

In a separate operation, a suspected cable thief was arrested in the early hours of 15 July after a patrol team intercepted a vehicle along the Ringim–Gidan Lige Road.

Officers found a large quantity of vandalised electric cables hidden in the pickup van.

The suspect, Abubakar Sadi, 25, from Kofar Waika in Kano State, was arrested at the scene.

Four other suspects fled.

Initial investigations suggest the cables were stolen from a government power installation, disrupting supply to local residents.

The vehicle has been impounded, and efforts are underway to arrest the other suspects.