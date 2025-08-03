More than 500 police officers have been promoted in Jigawa State, as part of efforts by the Nigeria Police Force to boost morale and enhance service delivery....

More than 500 police officers have been promoted in Jigawa State, as part of efforts by the Nigeria Police Force to boost morale and enhance service delivery.

The Commissioner of Police, Dahiru Muhammad, presided over the decoration ceremony at the State Police Headquarters in Dutse.

A total of 510 officers were promoted across various ranks.

Among them was the outgoing Commanding Officer of the 35 Police Mobile Force, Dutse, Olufemi Akinola, who was elevated from Assistant Commissioner to Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Three officers were promoted to Assistant Commissioner of Police:

Aminu Sulaiman

Baba Kura Haruna

Ahmed H. Umar

Twenty-three Inspectors were also elevated to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police. They include:

Barminas Auyetiye

Chinelu Obiwuni

Isyaku Isah

Meanwhile, 246 Sergeants were promoted to Inspectors, and 236 Corporals were elevated to Sergeants.

Addressing the newly promoted officers, CP Muhammad congratulated them on behalf of the Inspector General of Police. He urged them to rededicate themselves to duty and uphold the values of discipline, loyalty and service to the nation.

Speaking on behalf of the promotees, Deputy Commissioner Akinola thanked the Police Service Commission, the Inspector General and the Command’s leadership for what he described as a vote of confidence.

He pledged renewed commitment to professionalism, integrity and community trust.

Family members who attended the ceremony expressed joy, describing the promotions as well deserved.

The event ended with photo sessions and celebrations among officers and their loved ones.