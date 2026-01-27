The Jigawa State Police Command has inaugurated a Rapid Response Team (RRT) as part of efforts to strengthen security operations and improve swift response to emergencies across the State....

The Jigawa State Police Command has inaugurated a Rapid Response Team (RRT) as part of efforts to strengthen security operations and improve swift response to emergencies across the State.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Shiisu Lawan, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, saying the initiative was introduced under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Dahiru Muhammad.

“The Jigawa Police Command, under the proactive leadership of its Commissioner of Police, has established a Special Tactical Unit code-named the Rapid Response Team to further strengthen security operations and improve rapid response across the state,” the statement said.

Lawan explained that officers posted to the new unit underwent intensive tactical and operational training conducted by operatives of the 35 Police Mobile Force (PMF) in Dutse.

He said the training covered combat operations, tactical manoeuvres and weapons handling, including practical sessions at the command’s shooting range to enhance professionalism and operational efficiency.

The spokesperson added that officers also received lectures on police operations, investigative techniques, human rights standards and ethical policing.

The training further emphasised the dangers of bribery, corruption, assault and extortion in line with the Nigeria Police Force’s zero-tolerance policy on misconduct.

Addressing the officers, CP Muhammad stressed strict adherence to the Police Code of Conduct, Rules of Engagement and Force Order 237 on the use of firearms, as well as respect for human rights and continuous self-development.

He charged the officers to remain disciplined, patriotic and people-oriented in the discharge of their duties.

According to the statement, the Rapid Response Team has been designed to improve swift response to distress calls, tackle violent crimes, handle farmer–herder conflicts, conduct special operations, control crowds and boost public confidence in policing.

The officers have been deployed across the state’s seven Area Commands, with the office of the overall commander located at the State Headquarters in Dutse, to ensure effective coordination and statewide coverage.

The command reiterated its commitment to safeguarding lives and property and urged residents to continue supporting the police with timely and credible information.