Police in Jigawa State have detained a 25-year-old man accused of killing his brother’s wife and injuring a small girl in a brutal attack.

Buhari Sule, the suspect, was detained in Gunka village, Jahun Local Government Area, for reportedly using a pestle to beat his younger brother’s wife and a neighbour’s daughter.

Police said the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday

The victims were transferred to Jahun’s General Hospital, where Ummi Saleh, aged 20, died.

The second casualty, a six-year-old girl called Hauwa Alkassim, remains in the hospital.

SP Lawan Shisu Adam, a spokesperson for Jigawa Police, confirmed the arrest and stated that the offender is currently in custody.

During questioning, Mr Sule claimed he hadn’t eaten in three days and assaulted after being denied food by his brother’s wife.

He mentioned poverty and hunger as motivations for his acts.

Preliminary examinations indicate that he may be suffering from mental health issues, which could be related to financial difficulties.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and have called for calm and cooperation from the public.

The Jigawa State Police Command says it remains committed to ensuring the safety of all residents.