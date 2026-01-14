The Jigawa State and Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme has paid over ₦12.6 billion in retirement benefits to more than 5,000 retirees between 2024 and January 2026, reinforcing the state government’s commitment to workers’ welfare. The State Head of Service, Alhaji Muhammad Dagaceri...

The Jigawa State and Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme has paid over ₦12.6 billion in retirement benefits to more than 5,000 retirees between 2024 and January 2026, reinforcing the state government’s commitment to workers’ welfare.

The State Head of Service, Alhaji Muhammad Dagaceri, disclosed this while flagging off the payment of ₦1.5 billion to 592 retirees at the Pension House in Dutse.

According to him, Governor Umar Namadi approved ₦5.42 billion in 2024, which was paid to 2,033 retirees.

In 2025, another ₦5.68 billion was released to 2,211 retirees.

The latest tranche of ₦1.51 billion, paid in January 2026, benefits 592 retirees across the state and local government system.

Dagaceri said the payments reflect the governor’s resolve to clear pension obligations and improve the welfare of civil servants.

He added that shortly after assuming office in May 2023, Governor Namadi set up a reform committee to strengthen the contributory pension scheme, describing the Jigawa model as one of the most effective in the country.

He urged serving civil servants to match government efforts with dedication and professionalism.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Pension Board, Dr. Bilyaminu Shitu Aminu, said the ₦1.51 billion covers retirement benefits, death benefits and outstanding death pension balances for retirees from the state government, local governments and Local Education Authorities (LEAs).

A breakdown shows that 188 state retirees received about ₦562.3 million, 154 local government retirees got ₦318.2 million, while 114 LEA retirees received ₦283.9 million as retirement benefits.

Under death benefits, 36 beneficiaries from the state were paid about ₦137 million, 31 from local governments received ₦82 million, and 26 from LEAs got over ₦71 million.

Payments were also made under death pension balances to beneficiaries across the three categories.

The Pension Board says it is up to date with payments, including benefits of officers who died in active service.

The Jigawa State Government maintains that prompt pension payments are critical to national stability, productivity and public trust in governance.