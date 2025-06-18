The Jigawa State Justice Sector Reform Committee has met in Dutse to address challenges facing the justice system, including prolonged detention of suspects, conflicting laws, and poor working conditions for judges.

The meeting brought together High Court Judges, Khadis, Magistrates and Sharia Court Judges, who discussed ways to improve justice delivery in the state.

Concerns were raised over delays in legal processes that often lead to unnecessary remand and long periods of detention.

Magistrates highlighted pressure to grant repeated remand orders due to poor coordination between investigators and prosecutors.

The committee also identified conflicts between the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL), the Sharia Penal Code, and other state laws, particularly around jurisdiction and sentencing.

Sharia Court Judges called for clarity on overlapping roles in handling criminal cases.

High Court Judges recommended harmonising these laws to ensure consistency and smooth judicial operations across the state.

Judicial officers, particularly from lower courts, also raised concerns over the lack of official vehicles and poor welfare conditions.

They stressed the need for improved support to maintain public trust in the justice system.

The committee resolved to strengthen coordination among police, prosecutors and magistrates to reduce unnecessary remand and improve case management.

Their recommendations are expected to be forwarded to the state government.

Nationwide, more than 70% of inmates in Nigeria’s correctional facilities are awaiting trial, according to official figures a situation many legal experts say requires urgent reform.