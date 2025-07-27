The Jigawa State Government has launched its 2025 tree planting campaign with a renewed commitment to reclaim over 5,000 hectares of degraded land across the State....

The Jigawa State Government has launched its 2025 tree planting campaign with a renewed commitment to reclaim over 5,000 hectares of degraded land across the State.

The launch took place in Dutse, where Governor Umar Namadi, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bala Ibrahim, flagged off the distribution of tree seedlings to local councils.

The initiative is part of the state’s environmental plan, which includes producing 2.5 million seedlings annually and tackling desertification, flooding, and deforestation.

Through the ACReSAL Project, the state is deploying agroforestry, grazing reserves, and shelter belts to reclaim land.

The government has also reviewed five environmental laws and submitted them to the State Assembly for amendment.

To reduce flood risks, the state is clearing blocked river channels and building 130km of embankments in vulnerable areas.

Governor Namadi warned against illegal tree felling and charcoal production, saying offenders will face prosecution.