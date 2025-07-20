Prayers and quiet reflection have marked the seventh day since the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari....

Prayers and quiet reflection have marked the seventh day since the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Emir of Dutse, Hameem Nuhu Sanusi, who led special prayers at his palace, said the former president made deliberate efforts to bring development to Jigawa State, including the extension of the Kano-Maradi railway to Dutse.

The event was attended by traditional rulers, religious leaders and hundreds of residents.

The Emir described Buhari as a respected national figure who prioritised the needs of ordinary citizens.

He said the late president’s legacy includes infrastructure and policies that continue to benefit the state.

Similar prayer sessions were held across mosques in Jigawa, where residents paid tribute to Buhari’s leadership style.

Many recall his reputation for discipline, simplicity, and a strong stance against corruption.

Buhari, who served as military head of state and later as a two-term civilian president, was widely regarded as a symbol of integrity and patriotism.

Community and religious leaders are urging Nigerians to uphold the values he stood for.

In Jigawa, many say his passing marks the end of an era but his legacy will endure.