The Wife of the Jigawa State Governor Hajiya Amina Umar Namadi has launched an educational support programme for more than 1,000 pupils in Babura Local Government Area as part of efforts to boost basic education in the state.

The First Lady of Jigawa State, led the distribution of school uniforms and learning materials to pupils from various schools across Babura.

The event, which featured a Spelling Bee competition and cultural performances, was organised by the Office of the Special Assistant to the Governor on Universal Basic Education.

The programme is to encourage academic excellence, promote child welfare and highlight the importance of foundational education in shaping the future of the state and the nation.

Officials say the initiative is part of the state government’s broader strategy to improve access to education, reduce the number of out-of-school children and empower the younger generation.

The Chairman of Babura Local Government, Hamisu Muhammad announced the rollout of a local intervention to provide school kits to underprivileged children, aligning with the state’s education recovery plan.

Awards were presented to high-performing students and schools, reinforcing the government’s commitment to rewarding excellence and sustaining interest in learning.