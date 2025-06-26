The Jigawa State government has declared Friday, June 27, 2025, as a work-free day in observance of the new Islamic Year 1447 AH.

This is contained in a statement signed by the State Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Muhammad K. Dagaceri.

He conveyed that this holiday allows the working class and the wider community to partake in the celebrations marking the Islamic New Year.

In his statement, Alhaji Muhammad Dagaceri encouraged all workers and citizens of Jigawa State to engage in prayers for sustained peace and prosperity throughout the State.

Furthermore, the government urges the populace to reflect deeply on and live in accordance with the teachings of Islam, as well as the practices of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Additionally, it is paramount for all citizens to remain law-abiding and refrain from any actions that could disrupt the peace and harmony in Jigawa State.