The Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin, has congratulated Governor Umar Namadion the occasion of his 65th birthday, commending his leadership and contributions to the state’s development. Dangyatin, in a statement issued on behalf of members of the Assembly, the Assembly Service Commission, and staff,…...

The Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin, has congratulated Governor Umar Namadion the occasion of his 65th birthday, commending his leadership and contributions to the state’s development.

Dangyatin, in a statement issued on behalf of members of the Assembly, the Assembly Service Commission, and staff, described the milestone as a reflection of “God’s grace” and an opportunity to celebrate the governor’s commitment to public service.

“Reaching this significant milestone is not only a testament to God’s grace upon your life but also a moment of celebration for all of us who witness your tireless dedication to the service of our dear state,” he said.

The Speaker praised the governor’s leadership style, noting that Jigawa has experienced “a remarkable era of stability and progress” under his administration.

He added that the government’s 12-point agenda has translated into tangible development projects across the state.

“Your 12-point agenda is not just a policy document but a living promise that is being fulfilled through various developmental projects across our constituencies,” Dangyatin stated.

He also highlighted the cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government in the state, attributing it to the governor’s respect for institutional independence and democratic principles.

“This harmony is not a product of chance, but a result of your deep respect for the independence of the legislature and your belief in the principles of checks and balances,” he said.

According to him, the synergy between both arms has enabled the passage of key legislation and budgets aimed at delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

Dangyatin further described the governor’s approach to governance as pragmatic, noting that it has fostered peace, collaboration, and effective service delivery.

“You have consistently treated the House of Assembly as a co-traveller on the path to state-building, which has allowed us to focus our collective energy on solving the problems of our constituents rather than on political bickering,” he added.

He prayed for continued good health, wisdom, and strength for the governor as he marks his 65th birthday.

“As you step into this new year of your life, it is our collective prayer that the Almighty Allah continues to grant you abundant health, divine wisdom, and the fortitude to lead Jigawa State to even greater heights,” Dangyatin said.