The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State has expressed worry about what it calls deliberate efforts to destabilise Governor Umar Namadi’s administration.

According to a statement released by the APC’s State Secretary, Muhammad Dikuma Umar, recent criticisms and media commentary directed at the governor are inaccurate and meant to cause confusion and unrest within the state.

The party stated that such criticisms do not represent the facts on the ground and appear to be politically driven.

It stated that the government remains committed to good governance and has maintained a positive working relationship with important federal officials, notably the Minister of Defence.

In recent weeks, political tension has escalated between supporters of Governor Namadi and those of the immediate past governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

The issue has played out on local radio stations and social media sites, with both sides exchanging furious words and using nasty language.

The APC denounced these occurrences as detrimental to the state’s political stability and urged caution and responsible communication among party members and supporters.

It also warned against the circulation of false information and rumours, stating that attempts to instigate public disturbance or tarnish the state government would not be accepted.

The APC reaffirmed its support for the governor and his development agenda, calling on citizens to remain vigilant and avoid being misled by what it described as disruptive voices.

It said measures, including legal actions, would be taken against individuals or groups found to be spreading falsehoods or seeking to destabilise the state.

The party concluded by urging stakeholders to prioritise peace, responsible dialogue, and collective progress in the interest of Jigawa State.